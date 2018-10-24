Canadian singer Jon James McMurray, who was rapping on plane wing, falls off and dies
- The rapper’s wing-walking stunt accidentally sent the plane into a downward spiral
PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 24 October, 2018, 8:01am
UPDATED : Wednesday, 24 October, 2018, 8:01am
A Canadian rapper died while performing a stunt that involved rapping while walking on the wing of a plane.
British Columbia’s Coroners Service says 34-four-year-old Jon James McMurray fell off and died while working with a team making videos of aeroplane stunts and parachuting in that province Saturday.
McMurray manager Ryan Desrochers says the rapper had trained “intensively” for the stunt but as he moved farther out onto a wing the small Cessna went into a downward spiral.
The manager says McMurray held onto the wing too long and by the time he let go he didn’t have time to open his parachute.
The plane and pilot later landed safely.
