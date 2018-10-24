The US Secret Service said on Wednesday it had intercepted suspect packages sent to the homes of former Democratic Party presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

The agency said it recovered a single package addressed to Clinton in Chappaqua, Westchester, a suburb north of Manhattan on Tuesday, and a second package addressed to the Obama residence in Washington on Wednesday.

“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” the Secret Service said in a statement. “The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.”

A US official described the package at the Clinton’s home in as a “functional explosive device”.

The official, wasn’t authorised to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity, said investigators believe the device is linked to one found Monday at the compound of liberal billionaire George Soros.

Police in New Castle, New York, who cover Chappaqua, said they assisted the FBI, Secret Service and Westchester County authorities in “the investigation of a suspicious package”.

