The New York Police Department is investigating a suspicious package in Tribeca, police and the media said on Thursday, with CNN airing footage of law enforcement in the Manhattan neighbourhood.

NBC’s New York affiliate reported that the package was similar to ones sent to prominent Democrats earlier this week and was sent to an address of a restaurant owned by actor Robert De Niro.

CNN said it was addressed to the actor.

New York police said they were responding to reports of a suspicious package.

A bomb squad unit removed the package from the building and drove in a caravan through the city after leaving the neighbourhood, police said.

Authorities said on Wednesday pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton earlier in the week were packed with shards of glass and intercepted.

None of the seven bombs detonated and nobody was hurt as authorities in New York, Washington DC, Florida and California seized the suspicious packages.

One of the explosives was sent to CNN, which prompted the evacuation of the Time Warner Centre in Manhattan, where the network has offices.

Associated Press, Reuters