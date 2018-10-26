The Trump administration is expected to deploy additional US troops to assist in security operations at the southern border in response to a caravan of Central American migrants travelling north on foot through Mexico, three US officials confirmed Thursday.

The plan calls for 800 to 1,000 more troops, most of them active-duty forces from the Army and the Air Force, to join a growing border mission called for by US President Donald Trump, one official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because an official announcement had not been made.

Defence Secretary James Mattis is expected to authorise the additional deployment as early as Friday, officials said.

In a Thursday morning tweet, Trump called again for changes to US immigration laws, which he said “make it tough for us to stop people at the Border.” He added that he is “bringing out the military for this National Emergency. They will be stopped!”

Later, the president tweeted: “To those in the Caravan, turnaround, we are not letting people into the United States illegally. Go back to your Country and if you want, apply for citizenship like millions of others are doing!”

But critics have said that Trump’s response to the caravan, estimated to be in the thousands, has been aimed at fanning public fears over inflated security threats to rally his conservative base ahead of the November 6 midterm elections. The caravan is still weeks from reaching the US border, and Mexican authorities said the number of migrants has dwindled rapidly, from an estimate of 7,200 by the United Nations early in the week to 3,630 on Wednesday. The Mexican government said it had processed 1,700 asylum claims.

It is also not clear what effect the troops would have, given that many of the migrants, if they reach the United States, would probably attempt to surrender to Border Patrol agents and seek asylum protections. US officials said the troops would not play a law enforcement role and would instead include engineers to build new traffic barriers, aviation support staff, doctors and lawyers to provide legal representation.

“It’s sad and irresponsible that the president would deploy the world’s strongest military against a group of unarmed migrants, including women and children,” said Kevin Appleby, a policy director at the Centre for Migration Studies. “It demonstrates that the administration’s deterrence policies have failed and they are at the point of desperation in their immigration policies. They need a new approach, one that addresses regional challenges and the push factors from the [Central American] region. It’s a waste of taxpayer money.”

The new deployments, first reported by CNN, would constitute a separate and distinct mission from Operation Guardian Support, as part of which about 2,100 National Guard troops have been involved in border operations since the spring. About 1,600 of those service members are in “border sectors,” with others in headquarters units, officials said this week.

The addition of active-duty forces could raise concerns among human rights groups, given that the migrants in the caravan, which originated in Honduras, are made up largely of families, including children. US officials said Thursday morning that the additional forces are not expected to include any “trigger pullers.”

One US official said the troops will have no law enforcement role, so the Posse Comitatus Act, a federal law that limits the use of the military for domestic law enforcement operations, does not apply. The official compared the deployment to active-duty troops assisting with hurricane relief.

The guardsmen already at the border are under orders from their respective state governors and remain under those governors’ control. Mattis issued a memo this year that prohibited them from interacting directly with “migrants or other persons detained,” and that directive is still in place, said Lieutenant Colonel Dave Eastburn, a Pentagon spokesman.