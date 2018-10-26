Federal authorities investigating the pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats and critics of US President Donald Trump are focusing on Florida, where they believe some of the packages were sent from.

Bomb squad and canine units joined Federal Bureau of Investigation agents on Thursday to examine a sprawling US mail distribution centre at Opa-Locka, northwest of Miami, Miami-Dade County police said.

“Some of the packages went through the mail. They originated, some of them, from Florida,” Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen confirmed during an interview on Fox News Channel. “I am confident that this person or people will be brought to justice.”

The targets were figures frequently maligned by right-wing critics. They included former president Barack Obama, ex-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Obama’s attorney general Eric Holder, former CIA director John Brennan and California Representative Maxine Waters, who received two packages.

The FBI has said at least five of the packages had a return address for the Florida office of US Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a former chair of the Democratic National Committee.

Holder’s package was diverted and delivered to Wasserman Schultz’s address. Brennan’s package was sent in care of the Manhattan bureau of CNN, where he has appeared as an on-air analyst.

On Thursday, the investigation widened with the discovery of three additional packages. Two were intended for former vice-president Joe Biden at his home state of Delaware and one for actor Robert De Niro in Manhattan.

Authorities believe the packages, which were intercepted before reaching their recipients, all went through the US Postal Service at some point, a source said. None detonated and no one has been hurt.

A federal law enforcement source said the devices were thought to have been fashioned from bomb-making designs widely available on the internet.

Investigators are nevertheless treating the devices as “live” explosives, not hoaxes, said James O’Neill, police commissioner of New York City where two of the parcels surfaced.

Authorities have called sending the parcel bombs an act of terrorism.

“It does remain possible that further packages have been or could be mailed,” William Sweeney, assistant director of the FBI, told a news conference in New York.

Investigators have declined to say whether the devices were built to be functional. Bomb experts and security analysts say based on their rudimentary construction it appeared they were more likely designed to sow fear than kill.

The parcels consisted of a manila envelope with a bubble-wrap interior containing “potentially destructive devices”, the FBI said. Each had computer-printed address labels and six stamps, the agency said.

The episode sparked an outcry from Trump’s critics, who tried to pin the blame for the letter bombs on the president, claiming inflammatory rhetoric against Democrats and the press was creating a climate for politically motivated violence.

He and his supporters accused the Democrats of being unfair.

“Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticise me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticise them they go wild and scream, ‘it’s just not Presidential!’” Trump said on Twitter on Friday.