US media reported at least four people killed on Saturday after police in the US city of Pittsburgh were called to an “active shooter”, reportedly near several synagogues.

Police said a suspect had been arrested.

Earlier, officers surrounded the Tree of Life synagogue after reports of an active shooter at the building in the city’s eastern Squirrel Hill neighbourhood.

BREAKING: Police: Pittsburgh synagogue shooter is in custody; many injuries, including 3 officers shot. pic.twitter.com/2xm1jw4bst — NBC News (@NBCNews) 27 October 2018

“Do not come out of your home right now, it is not safe,” Pittsburgh police Commander Jason Lando warned local residents in an impromptu news conference at the scene.

Local television station KDKA said police had exchanged shots with a gunman and people barricaded inside had made phone calls out.

CBS said seven people were confirmed dead and three police officers had been shot, while Fox put the death toll at four.

Television pictures showed a police Swat team and ambulances in the area.

US President Donald Trump said he was watching the incident on television.

“Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!” he said on Twitter.

The Tree of Life synagogue describes itself on its website as a traditional, progressive and egalitarian congregation.

It is the latest shooting incident in the United States, where gunmen regularly cause mass casualties and firearms are linked to more than 30,000 deaths annually.

Agence France-Presse, Reuters, The Guardian