US President Donald Trump is planning to sign an executive order that aims to end the right to US citizenship for children of non-citizens born on US soil, he said in a television interview taped on Monday.

The move, which many legal experts say contradicts the Constitution, would be the boldest yet by a president elected to office pledging to take a hard line on immigration, an issue he has revived before next week’s midterm elections.

“We’re the only country in the world where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years with all of those benefits,” Trump said in part of an interview with Axios released on Tuesday that is expected to air on HBO this weekend. “It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous and it has to end.”

Trump, who has long decried “anchor babies”, said he has discussed the move with his legal counsel and believes it can be accomplished with executive action, a view at odds with the opinions of many legal scholars.

“It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don’t,” Trump told Axios.

When told his view is disputed, Trump asserted: “You can definitely do it with an act of Congress. But now they’re saying I can do it just with an executive order.”

“It’s in the process. It’ll happen … with an executive order,” he said, without offering a time frame.

The move would be certain to spark a constitutional debate about the meaning of the 14th Amendment, which says: “All persons born or naturalised in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Trump’s administration announced on Monday it would send about 5,200 troops to the southern border with Mexico by the end of the week to head off a caravan of migrants.

Axios said its full interview with Trump would air on Sunday evening, eastern US time.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg