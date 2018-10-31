A Chinese national who authorities say stabbed a woman 200 times with a sushi knife before decapitating her in Ohio last year has pleaded guilty to an aggravated murder charge and been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Cleveland.com reports 34-year-old Liang Jiansen also pleaded guilty Monday to a corpse-abuse charge in 33-year-old Chen Qihong’s 2017 slaying in suburban Cleveland.

Authorities say Liang went to Cleveland police in July 2017, confessing to the slaying. Chen’s body was found in her apartment in suburban Fairview Park.

Liang told psychiatrists he attacked Chen after having visions of her turning into a monster.

Prosecutors say they believe Chinese immigrant Chen and Liang were friends, but Liang wanted more.

Defence attorney Richard Drucker said Liang is bipolar with a low IQ.

In a preliminary 2017 court appearance, he grinned through proceedings, shackled in an orange jumpsuit.