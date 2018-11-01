US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned China on Wednesday to “behave like a normal nation” following the federal indictment of 10 alleged Chinese spies for trying to steal American aviation technology and the sanctioning of another chip maker suspected of threatening US national security.

Reiterating a list of complaints against Beijing that the administration of President Donald Trump has made public, Pompeo said that the recent legal action against Chinese agents for purportedly trying to acquire aviation technology are “part of a mosaic of our strategic effort to push back against” China.

He connected the indictments to a broader effort to pressure Beijing to address the trade surplus China enjoys over the US.

Theft of US intellectual property by China “is a story that’s been going on for years”, Pompeo, America’s top diplomat, said in an interview with Fox News cable television host Laura Ingraham.

“This is the first administration that has been prepared to push back against China, and we’re doing so on all fronts. So where the semiconductor piece fits in is, it’s part of a mosaic of our strategic effort to push back against this continued Chinese effort.”

Pompeo added: “The president has demanded fair and reciprocal trade with China. We’ve demanded that they not steal our intellectual property … It is a multi-pronged effort on behalf of all of the United States government, at the president’s direction, to convince China to behave like a normal nation on commerce and with respect to the rules of international law.”

The US Justice Department’s indictment against agents working for and associated with the Jiangsu provincial arm of the China Ministry of State Security suggested that the alleged hacking conspiracy was launched to produce an advanced jet engine without having to pay for the technology.

“Members of the conspiracy hacked [an unnamed French aerospace firm] and other companies that manufactured parts for the turbofan engine … to steal sensitive data from these companies that could be used by Chinese entities to build the same or similar engine without incurring substantial research and development expenses,” the indictment stated.

Also this week, the US Commerce Department slapped export restrictions on companies working with the Chinese memory chip maker Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co, cutting the company off from its hi-tech suppliers in the US.

A similar trade ban crippled the operations of ZTE Corp for three months this year before the telecommunications equipment maker agreed to a settlement with Washington in July.

“Jinhua is nearing completion of substantial production capacity for dynamic random access memory (DRAM) integrated circuits,” the Commerce Department said in an announcement on Monday.

“The additional production, in light of the likely US-origin technology, threatens the long-term economic viability of US suppliers of these essential components of US military systems.”

