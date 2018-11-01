Harvey Weinstein accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old model

Harvey Weinstein has blasted a new accusation that he sexually harassed and assaulted a 16-year-old aspiring model more than 15 years ago, with his lawyer calling the allegation “preposterous”.

The accusation came Wednesday in a new complaint filed in New York by the anonymous accuser, identified only as “Jane Doe”.

She is part of a growing federal class action lawsuit against Weinstein, which now comprises 10 women who have accused the Oscar-winning producer of sexual misconduct.

The new accuser claims that Weinstein lured her to his New York flat in 2002 and made unwanted sexual advances. She alleged he also forced her to touch his genitals.

“Terrified and struggling to hold back tears, Jane Doe said she would not and resisted his demands,” the filing states.

“Jane Doe was a virgin, and had no intention or understanding when she agreed to a business lunch that she would be put in this alarming position.”

Ben Brafman, a lawyer for Weinstein, vehemently denied the accusation.

“This claim is preposterous,” Brafman said in a statement.

“Like so many other women in this case who have already been exposed as liars, this latest completely uncorroborated allegation that is almost 20 years old will also be shown to be patently false.”

Weinstein was indicted in New York in May and again in July on charges that he sexually assaulted three women.

He has pleaded not guilty and is free on US$1 million bail with GPS monitoring.

Since last fall, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of a multitude of charges, including rape and inappropriate conduct, over the last four decades.



That culminated in a series of grand jury indictments in Manhattan on six counts, including first and third-degree rape, first-degree criminal sex acts and two counts of predatory sexual assault.