US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has announced charges against Chinese and Taiwan companies for theft of business secrets from US chip giant Micron.

Sessions said Thursday that the case was the latest in a series that are part of a state-backed program by Beijing to steal US industrial and commercial secrets.

In addition to announcing a criminal indictment against Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co, owned by the People’s Republic of China, and United Microelectronics Corp, a Taiwan semiconductor foundry, the US on Thursday filed a civil case seeking to block the export to America of any products manufactured by UMC or Jinhua that were created using the trade secrets at issue.

“Taken together, these cases and many others like them paint a grim picture of a country bent on stealing its way up the ladder of economic development in doing so at American expense,” Session said.

“This behaviour is illegal. It is wrong. It is a threat to our national security. And it must stop.”

Additional reporting by Bloomberg

More to follow …