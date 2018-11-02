US President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States will deny asylum to people who enter the country outside legal ports of entry, as he hardens his stance against a caravan of migrants travelling from Central America.

“Migrants seeking asylum will have to present themselves lawfully at a port of entry,” Trump told reporters at the White House, in what had been billed as a major statement on immigration. “Those who choose to break our laws and enter illegally will no longer be able to use meritless claims to gain automatic admission into our country.”

More to follow …