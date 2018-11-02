Trump targets migrant caravan with plan to restrict ‘meritless’ border asylum claims
- People who arrive in the US outside legal points of entry will be denied asylum, Trump says
PUBLISHED : Friday, 02 November, 2018, 5:08am
UPDATED : Friday, 02 November, 2018, 5:08am
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States will deny asylum to people who enter the country outside legal ports of entry, as he hardens his stance against a caravan of migrants travelling from Central America.
“Migrants seeking asylum will have to present themselves lawfully at a port of entry,” Trump told reporters at the White House, in what had been billed as a major statement on immigration. “Those who choose to break our laws and enter illegally will no longer be able to use meritless claims to gain automatic admission into our country.”
More to follow …
