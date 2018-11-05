Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, the Republican nominee for governor in Tuesday’s close election, announced a last-minute investigation into the party he’s running against “for possible cybercrimes” without citing evidence or details.

In a statement Sunday, Kemp’s office said there had been “a failed attempt to hack the state’s voter registration system” on Saturday and that an investigation had been opened into the Democratic Party of Georgia. No data was breached and federal authorities have been alerted, according to the statement.

The leader of a watchdog group that has sued Kemp’s office over its handling of election security said that it was “completely ridiculous” for Kemp to link the state’s Democrats to the issue.

“The reason he’s deflecting and blaming is to try to appeal to his base and to make it appear that somehow this is all political, that somehow the Democrats did something wrong when there is no evidence of that,” said Marilyn Marks, executive director of the Coalition for Good Governance.

“If there’s evidence of that, he needs to produce it.”

Kemp’s announcement came after an investigative news site, WhoWhatWhy, described vulnerabilities cited by state Democrats, but the report did not allege attempts at hacking.

WhoWhatWhy spoke with cybersecurity experts who said that any breach could not be tracked in the voter registration system.

Candice Broce, a spokeswoman for Kemp, told the news site that the experts were “wrong” and unfamiliar with the system’s security.

Rebecca DeHart, executive director of the Democratic Party of Georgia, said in statement that Kemp’s claims are “100 per cent false” and an “abuse of power”.

“This political stunt from Kemp just days before the election is yet another example of why he cannot be trusted and should not be overseeing an election in which he is also a candidate for governor,” DeHart said in the statement.

Kemp has repeatedly come under criticism for his handling of the state’s elections system. On

Friday, he lost in court when a federal court judge in Atlanta ruled that more than 3,100 voters who the state had flagged as non-citizens and ineligible to vote could participate in the November 6 election as long as they show identification and proof of citizenship.

The week before, another Atlanta federal court judge ordered election officials to create a process for contesting the rejection of postal votes and applications due to signatures that apparently didn’t match.

Asked about the investigation on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor, said she hadn’t heard about it. She called it an attempt by Kemp to distract from the legal challenges to voting restrictions.

“He is desperate to turn the conversation away from his failures, from his refusal to honour his commitments, and from the fact that he is part of a nationwide system of voter suppression that will not work in this election,” Abrams said.

Later in the day, Kemp’s office issued an updated statement saying it had received information from its “legal team about failed efforts to breach the online voter registration system” but did not provide any additional evidence for the claims.

Abrams’s campaign said to supporters that “an outside data expert” found a vulnerability over the weekend “that allowed voters’ personal information to be exposed.”

Georgia’s voting system is among the most exposed and vulnerable in the country, but Kemp has scoffed at cybersecurity concerns.

A former state senator, he was appointed secretary of state in 2010 and elected in 2014.

Amid evidence of Russian interference in the presidential race in 2016, Kemp called an offer by the US Department of Homeland Security to test Georgia’s election cybersecurity an Obama administration attempt “to achieve the goal of federalised elections under the guise of security.”

In testimony to Congress in September 2016, Kemp called out “conspiracy theorists, campaigns, and members of the media” as election threats.

He also accused DHS of trying to hack Georgia’s system. The “hacks” turned out to be routine web searches for gun licenses.