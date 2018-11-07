NewsWorldUnited States & Canada
image

US midterm elections 2018

US midterm elections 2018

Live blog: watch US midterm election developments as they happen, and voters deliver first verdict on Trump’s rule

  • Entire 435-member House of Representatives and a third of the 100-seat Senate are up for grabs
PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 07 November, 2018, 5:52am
UPDATED : Wednesday, 07 November, 2018, 6:18am

Comments:  

SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters

Share

Related topics

US midterm elections 2018

More on this story

Related Articles

Welcome to South China Morning Post’s live coverage of the US midterm elections.

American voters are deciding whether President Donald Trump will keep his Republican majority in both the House and Senate or face hostile Democratic majorities, after a bitter campaign described by both sides as a battle for America’s soul.

 
 

Most Popular

Promotions

 

You may also like