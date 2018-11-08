US President Donald Trump says in a White House press conference that Republicans “defied history” to expand their majority in the Senate. Watch the live video below.

Trump said voters “clearly rebuked” Senate Democrats for their handling of hearings on the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

But he also chided losing Republican candidates who had failed to “embrace” him during the campaign. He said Republicans “dramatically outperformed historical precedents”.

“Those are some of the people who decided for their own reason not to embrace – whether it’s me or what we stand for,” Trump told reporters. “They did very poorly. I’m not sure that I should be happy or sad but I feel just fine about it.”

Asked how his agenda would be affected by a House majority that might press for new investigations into him, Trump responded “then we’ll do the same thing”.

Nevertheless, he expressed hope that Republicans and Democrats can “work together” after midterm elections that left the lower house of Congress under Democratic control.

If the Democrats think they are going to waste Taxpayer Money investigating us at the House level, then we will likewise be forced to consider investigating them for all of the leaks of Classified Information, and much else, at the Senate level. Two can play that game! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

Trump praised Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader and likely next speaker of the House of Representatives, saying he gave her “a great deal of credit” and extending an olive branch of sorts.

“Hopefully we can all work together next year to continue delivering for the American people. Including on economic growth, infrastructure, trade, lowering the cost of prescription drugs,” he said at a White House news conference.

Trump started the press conference in subdued fashion, but there was soon a series of angry exchanges with reporters.

Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse, Reuters and Associated Press