A gunman who killed 12 people at a California bar was a former US Marine who might have been suffering from PTSD.

Ian David Long, 28, lived in Newbury Park, not far from the club where he threw smoke bombs and rained bullets on a crowd of more than a hundred people on Wednesday night. Long was found dead at the scene. The dead also included sheriff’s Sergeant Ron Helus who entered the bar and was met with gunfire from Long. Helus was shot several times and died in hospital early Thursday morning.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said his department had several interactions with Long, including a call to his home in April for a complaint of disturbing the peace.

The deputies “felt he might be suffering from PTSD,” he said. Long was “somewhat irate. Acting a little irrationally,” he said.

They brought in mental health professionals to evaluate him, who concluded he did not need to be taken into custody.

Long was also the victim of a battery at a local bar in 2015, the sheriff said.

The US Marine Corps released Long's service record, showing that he was a specialist machine-gunner who served in Afghanistan in 2010 and 2011.

He left the corps in March 2013 with the rank of corporal, after five years of service.

Long was dressed in black when he burst into the Borderline Bar and Grill, a country music-themed venue popular with college students, around 11.20pm.

The shooter was armed with a Glock 21.45-calibre handgun, Dean said. A source said he also had a “smoke device”.

The shooter drove his mother’s car to the bar and did not say anything before opening fire, the source said.

“We believe he shot himself,” Dean said.

.@USMC releases military service details on #CaliforniaBarShooting and statement below. "The Marine Corps extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims in this senseless tragedy." pic.twitter.com/Txmd1l3XZQ — Tara Copp (@TaraCopp) November 8, 2018

“We have had several contacts with Mr Long over the years, minor events, a traffic collision,” Dean told a news conference.

Investigators have not established a motive for the shooting, and knew of nothing that connected Long to the Borderline.

Dean said there was no evidence linking the attack to terrorism.

Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse