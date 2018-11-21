The S&P 500 entered correction territory on Tuesday, as US stocks fell and investors dumped the tech darlings that carried the bull market for much of its record run.

The worst of the stock sell-off eased but all major US averages remained sharply lower around the middle of New York trading.

The S&P 500 Index briefly slid 10 per cent below its record close, the Nasdaq Composite Index erased its gain for the year, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 300 points, having dropped 400 points on the opening bell, as angst spread across global equity markets. Trading was heavy, with volume more than 40 per cent above normal for this time over the past 30 days.

Investors pointed to escalating trade tension, signs of a looming slowdown in retail growth and cracks in the credit market, but an indiscriminate dumping of the year’s biggest winners still largely characterised the action. Tech hardware manufacturers and food retailers were the worst performing groups in the S&P 500.

“It’s a fundamental-driven correction,” Mandy Xu, chief equity derivatives strategist at Credit Suisse, said on Bloomberg Television. “People are very concerned about earnings outlooks, not just in tech but broader across all sectors. And as a result, we’re probably not going to get a V-shaped recovery. People are going to probably wait until next quarter’s earnings to see if growth is holding up.”

Apple slumped again, bringing its plunge from a recent high to more than 20 per cent. Amazon.com, Facebook and Netflix fell at least 2.5 per cent.

Chip makers also plunged. Advanced Micro Devices, Micron and Nvidia Corp sank more than 5 percent, with Nvidia’s rout since an October 1 high now more than 50 per cent.

“There’s a lot of trade fears, a lot of mega-cap tech selling, and it’s one of those things that happens when there’s a correction,” said Dan Miller, director of equities at GW&K Investment. “I’ve seen this too many times before but there’s enough things out there that people are pointing to and it’s created a heavy level of fear.”