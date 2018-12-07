US stocks tumbled on Thursday, erasing this year’s slim gains in the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as the arrest of top Huawei executive Sabrina Meng Wanzhou sparked fears of a flare-up in Sino-US tensions, while weak oil prices added more pressure.

The arrest of Chinese smartphone maker Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer in Canada for extradition to the United States cast fresh doubts over the prospect of Washington and Beijing striking a deal in their 90-day truce period.

At 11.15am EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 708.51 points, or 2.83 per cent, the S&P 500 was down 69.48 points, or 2.57 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 147.18 points, or 2.06 per cent.

The markets enjoyed a mini rally last week through Monday after the Federal Reserve signalled that the pace of rate increases could slow and the China-US truce over the weekend.

But optimism over a trade resolution faded Tuesday and, along with a drop in longer-dated US Treasury yields, rekindled worries of slowing economic growth and sent Wall Street sliding.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield held at three-month lows on Thursday and piled more pressure on the market along with a drop in oil prices after the OPEC signalled it may agree to a smaller-than-expected cut in crude output.

China, Hong Kong stocks fall after bloodbath in US markets

“In general, we all have the same questions we did on Tuesday,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR in New York. “The news on Huawei throws another level of uncertainty on our ability to actually come to some agreement with China.”

Data showed the US trade deficit jumped to a 10-year high in October, suggesting the Trump administration’s tariff-related measures to shrink the trade gap were ineffective.