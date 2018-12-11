The Canadian bail proceedings for Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Sabrina Meng Wanzhou resumed in British Columbia's Supreme Court on Monday, with her defence team proposing the use of a private security detail to prevent her from fleeing, pending an extradition hearing.

The US seeks her extradition to face multiple fraud charges relating to alleged breaches of US and EU sanctions against Iran, each carrying a maximum sentence of 30 years.

Meng would pay for private security guards to monitor her 24 hours a day and seize her if she tried to escape, the judge in the bail hearing was told.



Sabrina Meng: Affidavit cites health problems in bid to win bail



Meng owns two homes in Vancouver with her husband Liu Xiazong, once lived in Vancouver herself and has been a regular traveller to the city, her lawyer, David J. Martin, has told Mr Justice William Ehrcke.

Representing the attorney general of Canada, on behalf of the United States, John Gibb-Carsley has argued that Meng has access to vast resources and poses an unacceptable flight risk.

She is being held at the Alouette Correctional Centre for Women, in nearby Maple Ridge.

The daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, Meng, 46, was arrested at Washington's request at Vancouver International Airport on December 1 as she changed planes on a flight from Hong Kong to Mexico.

Her bail hearing began last week, and drew a packed house of reporters from news outlets around the world on Friday, but was continued to Monday.

China says Canada breached agreement over Huawei arrest



The case has infuriated Beijing, which summoned the ambassadors of the United States and Canada this weekend to demand Meng's immediate release. The arrest has also roiled world financial markets.

On Monday, hundreds of reporters and members of the public lined up outside the high-capacity, high-security Courtroom 20.

The 149-seat public gallery was swiftly filled to capacity, with the overflow of reporters and public watching video monitors set up outside.

Vancouver police investigate break-in attempt at home of Huawei’s Meng



Meng’s husband, Liu Xiazong, was seated in the public gallery chatting with Huawei lawyer Sarah Leamon and the tech firm’s senior vice-president, Scott Bradley.

Some of the public observers were apparent supporters of Meng from Vancouver’s Chinese community. “The judges here are lawless. Lawless!” said one elderly man in the queue. “We are here to support her human rights.”

Meng entered the courtroom in the same green prison tracksuit she wore at Friday’s hearing. She laughed with Martin before the judge entered the room.

One man in the public gallery repeatedly dashed out of the room as his phone rang – the ringtone was the Chinese national anthem, “March of the Volunteers”, drawing chuckles.

In the Huawei, Patrick Ho and Chinese spy cases, Trump sees bargaining chips



As the hearing resumed, Martin argued for Meng’s release on bail, to be supervised by privately hired security firm Lions Gate, telling Mr Justice Ehrcke that Meng consented to guards taking her into physical custody “in the event of an attempted breach” of her bail.

Meng would pay for any private security supervision, should she be freed on bail, Martin added.

Scot Filer, the CEO of Lions Gate Risk Management, was called as a witness by Meng’s team. The 30-year veteran of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that Lions Gate’s guards included former military and law enforcement staff.

The firm was approached by Meng’s representatives on Friday, and wrote a presentation on how it might supervise Meng.

Filer said he had visited Meng’s home at West 28th Avenue in Vancouver and it posed “no impediment” to her restraint.

He said a driver and a team of guards could control Meng’s movements while allowing her “to conduct her daily life”.

Should Meng attempt to escape, guards would conduct a citizen’s arrest, Filer said.

He said his staff would have eyes on Meng at all times except within the “controlled environment” of her house. GPS trackers would be on Lions Gate staff - but not on Meng herself, he said.

Meng’s movements would be restricted to Vancouver, with boundaries defined by a map provided to the court, Filer said.

