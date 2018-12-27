US President Donald Trump won’t try to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, a top White House economic adviser said on Wednesday.

Kevin Hassett, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, told reporters “yes, of course, a hundred per cent” after he was asked whether Powell’s job is safe.

Hassett also said that US banks weren’t facing a liquidity crisis.

It was reported last week that Trump has discussed firing Powell, rattling markets. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin caused further turmoil on Sunday after issuing a statement saying top US bank executives had assured him they had adequate liquidity to make loans, raising the prospect of a problem investors hadn’t anticipated.

Trump said Wednesday that he retained confidence in Powell and the Federal Reserve but that the Fed was increasing interest rates too quickly.