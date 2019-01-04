The US State Department issued a warning on Thursday that officials in China “have asserted broad authority” to prevent US citizens from leaving the country and to beware of “arbitrary enforcement of local laws.”

The travel advisory follows the detention last month of two Canadians in China, which has accused them of harming China’s security. Those detentions occurred days after Canadian police arrested Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver at the request of the United States.

The new State Department warning also follows the arrest of several Chinese nationals in the US on charges of espionage. They include Hongjin Tan, who was arrested on December 20 and charged with stealing trade secrets from the American petroleum company that employed him.

“China uses exit bans coercively: to compel US citizens to participate in Chinese government investigations, to lure individuals back to China from abroad, and to aid Chinese authorities in resolving civil disputes in favour of Chinese parties,” the announcement said.

The State Department warning suggested that US citizens of Chinese descent face higher risks.

“China does not recognise dual nationality. US-Chinese citizens and US citizens of Chinese heritage may be subject to additional scrutiny and harassment, and China may prevent the US Embassy from providing consular services.”

The warning did not mention Meng or the Chinese nationals arrested in the US on espionage allegations. Nor did the State Department say what triggered the updated travel advisory.

China maintains its “level 2” travel advisory category it was assigned when the State Department revised its travel warning system a year ago despite the updated warning. That classification warns travelers to “be aware of heightened risks to safety and security”.

Other “level 2” countries and regions include Algeria, Antarctica, Italy, Jamaica and the UK. Level 3 advises Americans to “avoid travel due to serious risks to safety and security”, and level 4 is a blanket “do not travel” advisory “due to greater likelihood of life-threatening risks”.

Level 3 countries include Turkey, Russia and Pakistan, while North Korea, Syria and Libya are level 4.

Hong Kong is level 1, which advises travelers to “exercise normal precautions”.