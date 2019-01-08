A Phoenix woman accused of stalking a man she met on a dating site sent him 159,000 texts after they went on a single date, public records show.

Jacqueline Ades sent the man the text messages – some of which were threatening – over the course of nearly 10 months, according to police records the Arizona Republic obtained via a public records request.

The man, whose name has not been released, called the police after he found Ades parked outside his home in July 2017.

Paradise Valley officers escorted her off his property and that’s when police say Ades began threatening the man.

In April 2018, Ades was arrested for trespassing inside the man’s home, and taking a bath there while he was out of the country. Officers said they found a butcher knife in her car.

A few weeks later, the victim contacted authorities and said Ades was sending him around 500 texts daily. In some, Ades threatened to kill him and wear his body parts, according to the court documents.

One text read: “I’d make sushi outta ur kidneys n chopsticks outta ur hand bones.”

Authorities say Ades also showed up at the victim’s workplace claiming to be his wife.

Ades has pleaded not guilty to charges of stalking and criminal trespassing. Her trial was scheduled to begin February 5.

Court documents had already said Ades sent the man at least 65,000 texts.

Paradise Valley police charging documents note that Ades shows indications of being mentally disturbed.

She gave a rambling jailhouse interview with news outlets last year in which she called the man her “soulmate”. She said she never had any intention of hurting him and did not consider him a victim.

“I just want to love him so much. That’s it,” Ades said.