Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement on Monday saying he and US President Donald Trump had discussed China’s “arbitrary detention” of two Canadians by China, as well as the US request that Canada extradite Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

“They reaffirmed the importance of respecting judicial independence and the rule of law,” a readout of the statement said, regarding the extradition request.

Regarding the “arbitrary” Chinese detention of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, the statement said Trump and Trudeau “agreed to continue to seek their release”.

The statement also said the two leaders discussed the “next steps in addressing steel and aluminum tariffs” that Washington has slapped on Ottawa, but gave no details.

Ottawa strongly opposes the sanctions, which Trump said in late May he was imposing for reasons of national security. Ottawa unveiled a series of counter measures against US goods as a retaliatory measure.

