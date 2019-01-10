Billionaire Jeff Bezos, founder and chief executive of Amazon, and wife MacKenzie Bezos, are divorcing after 25 years of marriage, the couple said in a joint statement on Jeff Bezos’ Twitter account on Wednesday.

Jeff Bezos, 54, is the world’s richest person, with a fortune that has soared to more than US$160 billion thanks to his stake in Amazon, which again became Wall Street’s most valuable company this week, surpassing Microsoft Inc.

The couple decided to divorce after a long period of “loving exploration” and trial separation, and expect to continue as partners in joint ventures and projects, according to the statement.

MacKenzie Bezos, 48, is an author who grew up in San Francisco, according to a 2013 profile in Vogue magazine. She attended Princeton University.

She was one of the first employees of Amazon at its founding and in 2014 launched Bystander Revolution, an anti-bullying organisation.

The pair have four children.

“As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends.”

The Bezoses said they felt “incredibly lucky” for their 25 years together and would remain involved with each other as close friends and parents.

“Though the labels might be different, we remain a family and we remain cherished friends,” the statement continued.

At a Business Insider event in Berlin last April, Jeff Bezos said MacKenzie’s support was instrumental when he founded Amazon as an online bookseller in 1994, and that she did the accounting for the company in its first year.

“When you have loving and supportive people in your life, like MacKenzie, my parents, my grandfather, my grandmother, you end up being able to take risks,” he said at the event.

Jeff Bezos in September committed US$2 billion to helping homeless families and starting pre-schools for low-income communities.

However, this came after Amazon had successfully pressured its hometown of Seattle to drop a plan to tax high-income companies to fund affordable accommodation that would help people avoid becoming homeless in the first place.

In 2012, the couple donated US$2.5 million to a Washington state campaign to legalise same-sex marriage there.

From modest beginnings as an online bookseller, Bezos and Amazon branched out into almost every product category available, ending up taking on established retail giants such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Under Bezos, Amazon launched the Kindle e-reader and revolutionised the way books are distributed and read. The company has also been a pioneer in cloud computing.

In November, Amazon picked America’s financial and political capitals for massive new offices, branching out from its home base in Seattle with plans to create more than 25,000 jobs in both New York City and an area just outside Washington, DC.

Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse