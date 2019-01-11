US President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen is due to testify publicly before Congress on February 7, according to a statement on Thursday from Cohen and a schedule from the House of Representatives’ oversight committee.

Cohen was sentenced in December to a total of three years in prison for his role in making illegal hush-money payments to women to help Trump’s 2016 election campaign and lying to Congress about a proposed Trump Tower project in Russia.

Remember, Michael Cohen only became a “Rat” after the FBI did something which was absolutely unthinkable & unheard of until the Witch Hunt was illegally started. They BROKE INTO AN ATTORNEY’S OFFICE! Why didn’t they break into the DNC to get the Server, or Crooked’s office? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2018

The newly Democrat-controlled House Oversight Committee said Thursday that Cohen will testify in a public session.

“I thank Michael Cohen for agreeing to testify before the Oversight Committee voluntarily,” Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings said in a statement.

Trump branded Cohen a “rat” for his cooperation with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse