Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, branded a ‘rat’ by his ex-boss, to testify publicly before Congress
- Michael Cohen will testify before the newly Democrat-controlled House Oversight Committee on February 7
US President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen is due to testify publicly before Congress on February 7, according to a statement on Thursday from Cohen and a schedule from the House of Representatives’ oversight committee.
Cohen was sentenced in December to a total of three years in prison for his role in making illegal hush-money payments to women to help Trump’s 2016 election campaign and lying to Congress about a proposed Trump Tower project in Russia.
Remember, Michael Cohen only became a “Rat” after the FBI did something which was absolutely unthinkable & unheard of until the Witch Hunt was illegally started. They BROKE INTO AN ATTORNEY’S OFFICE! Why didn’t they break into the DNC to get the Server, or Crooked’s office?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2018
The newly Democrat-controlled House Oversight Committee said Thursday that Cohen will testify in a public session.
“I thank Michael Cohen for agreeing to testify before the Oversight Committee voluntarily,” Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings said in a statement.
Trump’s ex-lawyer Cohen sentenced to three years’ jail for hush-money payments to women and lying about Russia deal
Trump branded Cohen a “rat” for his cooperation with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse
