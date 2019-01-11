NewsWorldUnited States & Canada
image

Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, branded a ‘rat’ by his ex-boss, to testify publicly before Congress

  • Michael Cohen will testify before the newly Democrat-controlled House Oversight Committee on February 7
PUBLISHED : Friday, 11 January, 2019, 5:08am
UPDATED : Friday, 11 January, 2019, 5:08am

Reuters
Reuters

US President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen is due to testify publicly before Congress on February 7, according to a statement on Thursday from Cohen and a schedule from the House of Representatives’ oversight committee.

Cohen was sentenced in December to a total of three years in prison for his role in making illegal hush-money payments to women to help Trump’s 2016 election campaign and lying to Congress about a proposed Trump Tower project in Russia.

The newly Democrat-controlled House Oversight Committee said Thursday that Cohen will testify in a public session. 

“I thank Michael Cohen for agreeing to testify before the Oversight Committee voluntarily,” Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings said in a statement.

Trump’s ex-lawyer Cohen sentenced to three years’ jail for hush-money payments to women and lying about Russia deal

Trump branded Cohen a “rat” for his cooperation with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse

 

