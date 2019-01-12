One of R. Kelly’s daughters has released a lengthy statement addressing the myriad accusations of sexual misconduct against her father, admitting that it’s taken time for her to find the words to express her emotions.

Buku Abi – born Joann Kelly – shared the 600-plus-word message on Thursday via an Instagram story, featuring simple white text on a black background, and explained how the last year has taken a toll on her family.

“Anyone that knows me personally or has been following me through out the years knows that I do not have a relationship with my father,” Abi wrote, citing her father’s “life decisions” as the reason she and her family keep their distance.

The R&B singer has faced accusations of misconduct – including alleged sexual, mental and physical abuse of underage girls, some as young as 13 – for nearly 25 years.

But the allegations found new life after the Lifetime channel’s six-part docuseries Surviving R. Kelly aired last week. Kelly has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Abi is one of three children born to Kelly and his second wife, Andrea Kelly. Andrea appeared in Surviving R. Kelly and shared her own allegations of being abused during her relationship with Kelly.

“The same monster you all confronting me about is my father,” Abi continued. “I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house.

“My choice to not speak on him and what he does is for my peace of mind. My emotional state. And for MY healing. I have to do & move in a manner that is best for me.”

Despite her pain, Abi was clear in her support for Kelly’s accusers.

“I pray for all the families & women who have been affected by my father’s actions,” she wrote. “Trust, I have been deeply affected by all of this.”