Officials in Canada say a 28-year-old Saudi Arabian man charged with sexually assaulting a Canadian woman has gone missing.

Nova Scotia’s prosecution service said Monday that former student Mohammed Zuraibi Alzoabi had bail posted by the Saudi Arabian Embassy last year in the case involving allegations of sexual assault, assault and forcible confinement in Sydney.

A court document says the sheriff unsuccessfully tried to locate Alzoabi last month. His lawyer is quoted as saying that he fled Canada even though police had seized his passport.

Veteran immigration lawyer Lee Cohen says the likeliest way Alzoabi would have left the country without his original passport is with new travel documents issued by the Saudi embassy.

The Saudi Arabian Embassy has not responded to requests for comment.

In a FaceTime interview with Halifax’s Chronicle Herald newspaper, Alzoabi reportedly said he would not return to face the charges because they were “unfair”.

“Everybody’s against me just because I’m a [racial expletive] and foreign student despite the fact that we boosted so much money to that island of Canada,” he was quoted as saying.

The Chronicle Herald also reported that Alzoabi also incurred 34 motor vehicle and traffic infractions in four years. He left behind unpaid fines of C$68,967.30 (US$51,900), the newspaper said.