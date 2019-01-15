Ivanka Trump is helping manage the US nomination of a new leader of the World Bank, but is not in the running herself, the White House said Monday.

US President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser will work with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to nominate a successor to outgoing World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, spokeswoman Jessica Ditto said in a statement. The World Bank board traditionally accepts the US nominee for the position.

Ivanka Trump isn’t under consideration for the job, Ditto said, calling reports that she’s a contender “false”. She has been involved in World Bank initiatives on women’s economic development and has worked closely with the bank’s leadership over the past two years, which is why she’s working on the nomination, Ditto said.

Kim last week announced his early departure from the role and plans to step down as of February 1. The board aims to select a new president before spring meetings in April and has set a March 14 deadline for nominations.

On Friday, the Financial Times reported that Ivanka Trump and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley were both in the running to replace Kim.

The US president does not have the final say on the World Bank appointment, which must be voted on by the bank’s board of directors. But presidential nominations have traditionally led to appointments, as in the case of Kim, who was nominated by Barack Obama in 2012.

Additional reporting by The Guardian