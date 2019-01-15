With White House residence staff among those hit by the US government shutdown, Donald Trump personally ordered in an “all American” feast of burgers and pizza for a visiting football team.

“Because of the shutdown, as you know … we went out and we ordered American fast food paid for by me,” the president quipped, as he prepared to host the Clemson Tigers university players to celebrate their national championship win.

“I think they’d like it better than anything we could give,” said Trump, after landing back at the White House following a day trip to New Orleans.

“We have pizzas, we have 300 hamburgers, many, many French fries, all of our favourite foods – I want to see what’s here when we leave, because I don’t think it’s going to be much,” the president mused.

Asked to name his own favourite fast food – as he stood smiling behind the gargantuan spread – Trump demurred, insisting: “I like them all.”

“If it’s American, I like it. It’s all American stuff.”

“The reason we did this is because of the shutdown,” he added.

“We want to make sure that everything is right, so we sent out, we got this.”

White House chefs normally would serve much fancier fare underneath the stern gaze of the portrait of Abraham Lincoln in the State Dining Room.

But they are furloughed, staying home without paycheques as Trump fights with Congress over funding the federal government.

Around 800,000 federal employees have been on mandatory leave or working without pay for 24 days.

Trump told the players afterward that he did not want to postpone the event until after the shutdown – which is already the longest in history – ended