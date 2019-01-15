As he did almost 30 years ago, William Barr is appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee to make the case he is qualified to serve as attorney general.

Barr served as attorney general from 1991 to 1993 and has been nominated by US President Donald Trump to do the job again. You can watch the video here:

The 68-year-old nominee aims to show Republicans he is sufficiently supportive of Trump’s tough-on-crime and hardline immigration agenda while assuring sceptical Democrats that special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation will finish without interference or interruption.

The panel he’ll face is led by a new Republican chairman, Senator Lindsey Graham, known for a rapid-fire questioning style. It also includes at least three Democrats seen as potential presidential contenders – Cory Booker, Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar – for whom the hearing could be an opportunity to raise their profiles.

Unless there’s a major surprise, Barr is expected to win confirmation by next month – not only because Republicans control the Senate, but also because some Democrats are eager to move on from Matthew Whitaker, the controversial acting attorney general.