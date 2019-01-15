Family of American ‘spy’ held in Moscow rejects report of Russia visit

The brother of ex-US marine Paul Whelan, who is being held in Moscow on suspicion of spying, on Tuesday refuted a Russian media report that said his family planned to visit Russia to try to win his freedom.

“Those reports are false,” said David Whelan, the ex-Marine’s twin brother. “Neither his parents nor his siblings are flying to Russia, and we have no plans to fly to Russia.”

The Interfax news agency on Tuesday cited a lawyer for the Whelan family as saying that they would make such a visit.

Paul Whelan, 48, who also holds British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) on December 28. His family insists he is innocent and that he was in Moscow for a wedding.

The FSB has opened a criminal case against Whelan but given no details of his alleged activities. In Russia, an espionage conviction carries a prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.

Intelligence experts have said Moscow may have arrested Whelan in retaliation for the US arrest of a Russian national, Maria Butina, who admitted last month to US prosecutors that she tried to infiltrate American conservative groups as an agent for Moscow.

A review of Whelan’s social media activity showed he had online contact with more than 20 Russians with military backgrounds. Russian men with military education or a history of military service make up nearly half of Whelan’s more than 50 friends on VK, a popular Russian social network.

At least 12 of his friends received military education in Russia, according to open source information, and at least another 11 appear to have completed national service.

The arrest has further strained relations between Moscow and Washington.

Whelan lives in Novi, Michigan, according to public records. He is director of global security at BorgWarner, a US auto parts maker based in Michigan.