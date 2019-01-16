The US economy is taking a larger-than-expected hit from the partial government shutdown, White House estimates showed, as the Trump administration ordered thousands of furloughed federal employees back to work.

The longest such shutdown in US history dragged into its 26th day Wednesday with neither President Donald Trump nor Democratic congressional leaders showing signs of bending on the topic that triggered it – funding for a wall Trump promised to build along the border with Mexico.

Trump insists Congress shell out US$5.7 billion for wall funding this year, as about 800,000 federal workers go unpaid during the partial shutdown.

He has refused to support legislation providing money for a range of agencies to operate until he gets the wall funds.

The nearly 50,000 furloughed federal employees are being sent back to work without pay – part of a group of about 800,000 federal workers who aren’t receiving pay during the shutdown, which affects dozens of federal agencies large and small.

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a bid by unions representing air traffic controllers and other federal workers to force the government to pay them if they are required to work.

To try to take some of the sting out of the shutdown, Trump planned to sign on Wednesday the “Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019”, which is legislation that would ensure that those federal workers furloughed will receive back pay once the shutdown is over.

Trump invited a bipartisan group of lawmakers for lunch to discuss the stand-off, but the White House said Democrats turned down the invitation.

Nine House of Representatives Republicans, none of whom are involved in party leadership, attended.

One attendee, John Katko, told CNN that Trump “wanted to continue to engage in negotiations”.

He did not mention any new proposals Trump might pursue.

House Democratic leaders said they did not tell members to boycott Trump’s lunch but had pressed those invited to consider whether the talks would be merely a photo-op for Trump.

While the shutdown hit about one-quarter of federal operations, a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday found that nearly four in 10 US adults said they were either affected by the impasse or know someone who is.

Fifty-one per cent of those polled blamed Trump for the shutdown.

The Trump administration had initially estimated the shutdown would cost the economy 0.1 percentage point in growth every two weeks that employees were without pay.

But on Tuesday, there was an updated figure: 0.13 percentage point every week because of the impact of work left undone by 380,000 furloughed employees as well as work left aside by federal contractors, a White House official said.

The economic risk prompted hawkish Federal Reserve officials to call for the central bank to pause interest rate hikes.

The shutdown’s effects have begun to reverberate across the country.

Longer queues have formed at some airports as more security screeners fail to show up for work.

Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said the partial shutdown would cost the airline US$25 million in lost revenue in January because fewer government contractors were travelling.

Democrats, who took over the House this month, have rejected the border wall but back US$1.3 billion in other border security measures this year.

They have insisted the government be fully open before negotiations occur.

House Democrats have passed a number of bills to end the shutdown, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, has said the chamber will not consider anything Trump would not sign into law.

Reuters, Bloomberg, The Washington Post