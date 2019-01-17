Shutdown pressure on US President Donald Trump mounted Wednesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on him to delay his January 29 State of the Union address and his own economists acknowledged the prolonged stand-off was having a greater economic drag than previously thought.

In a letter to Trump, Pelosi cited security concerns, noting that both the Secret Service and the Homeland Security Department are entangled in the partial government shutdown, now in its fourth week. She added that unless the government reopens this week, they should find another date or Trump should deliver the address in writing.

The White House did not immediately respond to the high-stakes move on the 26th day of the shutdown, as Trump and Democrats are at an impasse over Trump’s demands for $5.7 billion to build a wall along the Mexican border.

Pelosi is refusing money for the wall she views as ineffective and immoral; Democrats say they will discuss border security once the government has reopened.

Trump met a bipartisan group of lawmakers Wednesday that included seven Democrats. Two people who attended the White House meeting agreed it was “productive,” but could not say to what extent Trump was listening or moved by the conversation.

The people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the event candidly, said it seemed at some points as if people were talking past each other. Lawmakers talked about the shutdown’s effect on their constituents and advocated for “border security.”

Trump and others on-and-off used the term “wall.” It was not clear if progress had been made, by those accounts.

Meanwhile a group of Republican senators headed to the White House later Wednesday.

Many Republicans are unwilling to sign on to a letter led by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democrat Senator Chris Coons, to reopen the government for three weeks while talks continue.

“Does that help the president or does that hurt the president?” asked Republican Senator Mike Rounds, among those going to the White House. He has not signed the letter. “If the president saw it as a way to be conciliatory, if he thought it would help, then perhaps it’s a good idea,” he said. “If it’s just seen as a weakening of his position, then he probably wouldn’t do it.”

While Republican Senator Susan Collins said she has signed, others said GOP support was lacking. “They’re a little short on the R side,” said Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat, who is another leader of the effort.

Other lawmakers are floating additional plans, but Graham was sceptical any would break through.

“I am running out of ideas,” he said.

“The Democrats are not going to negotiate with the government shut down,” he said. “People in the White House don’t like hearing that. I don’t know what to tell them other than what I actually think.”