US divers spot ‘one of the biggest ever’ great white sharks off Hawaii coast
- ‘She was just this big beautiful gentle giant wanting to use our boat as a scratching post,’ said one of the divers of monster sea creature
An enormous great white shark – believed to be one of the biggest on record – has been spotted off the coast of Hawaii by divers who took a swim with the predator.
The six-metre (20-foot) female shark – bearing similar markings as “Deep Blue”, the largest great white shark recorded – made its surprise appearance on Tuesday, joining other sharks feasting on a sperm whale carcass off Oahu.
I waited quietly, patiently, observing as she swam up to the dead sperm whale carcass and then slowly to me passing close enough I gently put my hand out to maintain a small space so her girth could pass. I know some people criticize touch but what some don’t realize is that sometimes sharks seek touch, she swam away escorted by two rough-toothed dolphins who danced around her over to one of my @oneoceandiving shark research vessels and proceeded to use it as a scratching post, passing up feeding for another need. I wish more people would have a connection with sharks and the natural world, because then they would understand that it’s not petting sharks or pushing them off to maintain a respectable space that is hurting sharks (because trust me if she didn’t like being pet she can handle and communicate ) it’s the wasteful and cruel practice of grabbing and catching sharks to cut off their fins (which slowly kills them) for #sharkfinsoup in a process called #sharkfinning or the wasteful #sharkfishing or #sharksportfishing If it bothers you that I touched the shark please click on one of the hashtags above and leave them a negative comment first #HelpSaveSharks #SpreadAwareness #FinBanNow #bansharkfinning #Sharkfin Vid shot on my @gopro #gopro3000 #goproforacause out with @oneoceandiving with @juansharks ️ @mermaid_kayleigh @camgrantphotography ️ @forrest.in.focus @oneoceanresearch @oneoceanglobal @waterinspired @oneoceansharks @oneoceanhawaii @oneoceaneducation #savetheocean #sharktouch #touchingsharks #oneoceanteam #discoversharks #discoverocean #greatwhitesharkinhawaii #freedivingwithsharks #whitesharkhawaii #deadwhalehawaii #dolphinsandsharks # #Hawaii #sharka
“We saw a few [tiger sharks] and then she came up and all the other sharks split and she started brushing up against the boat,” said Ocean Ramsey, one of the divers, recounting the extraordinary encounter to the Honolulu Star Adviser.
“She was just this big beautiful gentle giant wanting to use our boat as a scratching post,” added Ramsey, who swam with the shark all day and captured stunning pictures. “We went out at sunrise, and she stayed with us pretty much throughout the day.”
Ramsey said the animal, believed to be at least 50 years old and weighing an estimated 2.5 tonnes, was “shockingly wide” and may be pregnant.
Where battle to curb shark fin consumption is being won and lost, and why trade has to stop – new research
Sightings of great white sharks are rare in Hawaii, where the water is too warm.
“Deep Blue”, which has her own Twitter account and was the subject of a documentary several years ago, had previously been spotted around Guadalupe Island off Mexico.
