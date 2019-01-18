Teenage ‘burglar’ killed by police officer was carrying fake gun

Police in a Phoenix, Arizona suburb say a burglary suspect shot dead by an officer was a 14-year-old boy carrying a replica gun.

Authorities say officers in Tempe reported a suspect robbing a car on Tuesday and he ran away holding what appeared to be a handgun.

During the chase, police say he turned towards the officers. One officer perceived that as a threat and shot the suspect, who died in hospital.

Police said on Wednesday the teen had a replica 1911 airsoft gun, which they said he had taken from the vehicle along with some other items.

They say the shooting was captured on the officer’s body camera. The police department did not immediately respond to a request for access to the video.

The name of the teen and the officer who opened fire have not been released.

US police officer convicted in 2014 fatal shooting of teen

But Arizona television station ABC15 interviewed a man and a woman identified as the boy’s brother and mother, who said they wanted police to explain what happened.

The boy’s brother Jason Gonzalez said: “A police officer has a taser gun right? Why not shoot a taser at him? He sees a young boy, my brother wouldn’t shoot. I know he wouldn’t shoot.”

The teen’s mother Sandra Gonzalez said: “If they want to tarnish my son, they are wrong. Apart from the fact that they killed him, they want to destroy him ... No. I won’t allow it, I want justice.”

A Facebook page believed to be the teen’s shows photographs of a baby-faced boy with a peach-fuzz moustache, a few snaps with relatives and friends and a big, green truck. Friends of the family were putting together a GoFundMe page to pay for the teen’s funeral.

We want to bring an end to the police brutality in Maricopa County

Alexia Isais, activist

The department said it will conduct its investigation in conjunction with the Maricopa County Attorney’s office, which is customary for shootings involving officers.

A self-described socialist group rallied in Tempe to draw attention to the case.

“We want to bring an end to the police brutality in Maricopa County and lock up killer cops,” said activist Alexia Isais. “We are demanding that police be held accountable for the killings they are committing, mostly against unarmed, marginalised people.”

A vigil was held on Thursday outside Tempe Police headquarters.

The teenager was at least the second killed by police in Maricopa County this month, after 19-year-old Jacob Michael Harris was shot dead. Surveillance officers had reportedly seen him and three others carry out an armed robbery. Police say they were watching the group because they were suspects in several other robberies.

Also this month, an officer in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria shot and wounded a 17-year-old boy after getting a call about a robbery at a car supply shop. Officers said the boy had a gun. He was shot in the shoulder.