Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, an ode to his childhood in 1970s Mexico City, and offbeat royal romp The Favourite on Tuesday topped the Oscar nominations with 10 each.

Popular musical romance A Star Is Born finished with eight nominations – though star and filmmaker Bradley Cooper was notably denied a nod for his directing debut.

Actors Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees for the best in film in 24 categories. The ceremony – the climax of Hollywood’s awards season – will be held on February 24.

Industry watchers placed Roma – buoyed by a strong showing at the Golden Globes – in pole position for best film. A best picture nomination for Roma would be Netflix’s first, and Spike Lee has got his first best director nomination for BlacKkKlansman.

Lee’s film is pitted against Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, A Star Is Born and Vice in the best film category,

Best director could go to Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman, Pawel Pawlikowski for cold war, Yorgos Lanthimos for The Favourite, Alfonso Cuaron for Roma or Adam McKay for Vice.

In the best actor in a leading role category: Christian Bale in Vice, Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, Willem Dafoe for At Eternity’s Gate, Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody and Viggo Mortensen for Green Book.

Best actress nominees are Yalitza Aparicio in Roma, Glenn Close for The Wife, Olivia Colman in The Favourite, Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born and Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

The nominees for the best supporting actress Oscar are Amy Adams for Vice, Marina de Tavira, Roma, Regina King in If Beale Street Could Talk, and Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, who are both in The Favourite.

In the best supporting actor category, there’s Mahershala Ali for Green Book, Adam Driver in BlacKkKlansman, Sam Elliott for A Star Is Born, Richard E. Grant in Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Sam Rockwell in Vice.

Best original score nominees are Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, If Beale Street Could Talk, Isle of Dogs and Mary Poppins Returns.

Gaga’s Shallow from A Star is Born, co-written by Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, is up for the prize, while Lamar and SZA’s All the Stars from Black Panther will also compete.

Other song nominees include I’ll Fight from RBG, written Diane Warren; The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns, written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman; and When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, written by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch.

Nominees for the best foreign language film Oscar are Capernaum (Lebanon), cold war (Poland), Never Look Away (Germany), Roma (Mexico) and Shoplifters (Japan).

Agence France-Presse, Associated Press