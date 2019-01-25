The Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday subpoenaed US President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen to testify, a day after Cohen said he planned to postpone an appearance next week in the US House of Representatives, Cohen’s adviser Lanny Davis said.

“This morning the Senate Intelligence Committee served Michael Cohen with a subpoena,” Davis said in a statement.

MSNBC and CNN said the subpoena called for Cohen to appear before the panel in mid-February.

A spokesman for Senator Richard Burr, the chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, declined to comment on the subpoena.

Cohen, who has pleaded guilty to crimes including campaign finance violations during Trump’s 2016 election campaign and is cooperating with investigators, postponed his scheduled House appearance because of “ongoing threats against his family from Trump” and Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Cohen’s adviser, lawyer Lanny Davis, said on Wednesday.

Trump called Cohen a “rat” in a tweet last month for cooperating with prosecutors. Cohen had been Trump’s self-described long-time “fixer” and once said he would take a bullet for the New York real estate developer.

In a Fox News interview this month, and other forums, Trump also suggested he had damaging information on Cohen’s father-in-law.

Cohen delays testimony, citing fear for family’s safety after Trump threats

“That’s the one that people want to look at,” Trump said in the interview. Giuliani also referred to possible issues with him.