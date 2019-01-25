The US Senate on Thursday rejected competing Republican and Democratic plans to end the partial government shutdown, now in its 34th day.

The Republican bill included funding for US President Donald Trump’s border wall while the Democratic plan did not.

Both measures failed to win the 60 votes needed to move forward. But some lawmakers and analysts have expressed hope that the exercise could lead to more serious talks about a compromise.

The Senate rejected Trump’s proposal on a 50-47 vote, with Senators Mike Lee of Utah and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, both Republicans, crossing party lines to vote against the measure and Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a Democrat, joining most Republicans in voting yes.

The bill also called for funding for 750 more Border Patrol agents, 375 additional Customs and Border Protection officers and 2,000 more Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and support staffers.

In its second vote of the day, the Senate rejected a Democratic bill to reopen the government through February 8.

The measure failed on a 52-44 vote. A half-dozen Republicans, including Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Susan Collins of Maine, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Johnny Isakson of Georgia, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah, defied Trump, voting with Democrats in favour of the measure.

The proposal included no additional money for border security or any other government function. Instead, it would have opened the government under prior funding levels, to allow for further negotiations while also providing US$14 billion in unrelated disaster-relief funding.

The action marked the first time that the Senate has voted this year on reopening the government. The partial shutdown, the longest in US history, is in its 34th day.

The anticipated votes follow a dramatic day in which Trump agreed to postpone his State of the Union address after Speaker Nancy Pelosi disinvited him from making the speech next week in the House chamber.

Trump appeared to remain dug in early on Thursday on his demand for US$5.7 billion to build a wall across hundreds of miles along the Mexican border.

“Without a Wall there cannot be safety and security at the Border or for the U.S.A.,” he said in a tweet. “BUILD THE WALL AND CRIME WILL FALL!”

The tweet incorporated the new rhyming rally cry that the president unveiled on Wednesday. It was the first of the day on border security after a half-dozen tweets in which Trump had addressed other topics, including North Korea and his former “bad lawyer” and fixer Michael Cohen.

Meanwhile, House Majority Whip James Clyburn, a Democrat of South Carolina, thanked Trump during a television interview on Thursday for agreeing to postpone the State of the Union address.

“We know what the state of the union is right now,” Clyburn said during an appearance on CNN. “It is chaotic. It is catastrophic for a lot of American families. So let’s get that behind us and then all of us will be in a good mood … Hopefully he’ll be in a good enough mood to deliver it.”

Trump tweeted late on Wednesday night that he would not seek an alternative venue to deliver his address next week and will instead wait until the longest shutdown in US history ends.

Also on Thursday, a group of 30 House Democrats continued to press their case that Pelosi should guarantee Trump a vote on border security funding by the end of February if he agrees to allow the government to reopen.