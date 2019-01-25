Baby pudu named for Korean pop star Haechan debuts at LA Zoo

Fans of a Korean pop star have raised more than US$2,000 to name a baby deer at the Los Angeles Zoo after their favourite doe-eyed singer.

The zoo’s new baby pudu was named Haechan after a member of K-pop group NCT and its two subgroups, NCT 127 and NCT Dream.

The southern pudu made its news media debut on Thursday, though he has previously been on public display after he was born December 19.

Donors typically name animals born at the zoo. But after tweeting about the newborn pudu, the zoo realised Haechan’s fans had long thought the 18-year-old looked like the tiny deer that is native to South America.

It's come to our attention that Haechan of the K-pop group @NCTsmtown is considered by many of his fans to resemble an adorable pudu. So we want to give fans the opportunity to officially name the newborn fawn after the singer! https://t.co/s00mYUwdvb pic.twitter.com/zRvo8UMHsa — Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens (@LAZoo) January 10, 2019

“It was immediate,” said Katherine Spada, the zoo’s social media manager. “People started saying, ‘You’ve got to name the pudu Haechan. He looks just like Haechan.’”

Spada said the zoo had no idea who Haechan or NCT was but started researching.

“We don’t really know how the nickname started except that Haechan’s cute and pudus are cute,” she said.

Taking inspiration from a Tumblr dedicated to the similarities between the singer and the fawn, the zoo then posted images of the pudu next to photos of Haechan, including two in which both human and animal similarly have one of their limbs raised, the deer its hind leg and the teen star his arm in a dance move on stage.

The zoo wrote that if fans raised US$2,000 to go toward conservation work, the pudu would be named Haechan. The post was retweeted and liked more than 28,000 times and the money was raised within three hours.

The zoo invited Haechan to visit his namesake but the singer has not indicated whether he plans to do so. Haechan has been recovering from fracturing his shin bone during practice in December.

NCT, which stands for Neo Culture Technology, debuted in 2016 and is designed to have an unlimited number of members, with subgroups based in various cities.

Its Seoul-based subgroup, NCT 127, released their first full-length album, Regular-Irregular, in October and performed its new single Regular on Jimmy Kimmel Live the same month.

Native to Chile and Argentina, southern pudus are some of the smallest deer in the world and are considered near-threatened.

Spada said zookeepers were enjoying all the unexpected attention on one of its lesser-known species. For his part, the hoofed Haechan did not appear phased by the news media attention on Thursday, nibbling on greens and nuzzling his mother as photographers snapped his picture.

“We hope the fame doesn’t go to his head,” Spada said.