Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday dismissed calls to fire Canada’s ambassador to China after the diplomat said extraditing a Chinese executive to the US would not be a “happy outcome”.

Ambassador John McCallum also said this week that Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou has a strong case to avoid extradition and suggested the case is politically motived. The remarks to Chinese-language media in the Toronto area surprised many and fuelled speculation of a signal to the Chinese to lower tensions.

Later on Thursday, McCallum said that he had “misspoke” and the he regretted the confusion caused by his remarks.

“These comments do not accurately represent my position on this issue,” McCallum said. “As the government has consistently made clear, there has been no political involvement in this process.”



Opposition Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has said Trudeau should fire McCallum because his remarks raise concerns about the politicisation of the Meng case.

Trudeau smiled when asked about removing McCallum, and said it would not do anything to help two Canadians arrested by China in what many consider retaliation for the Meng arrest.

“Making a change would not help release those Canadians a day sooner,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau did not say whether he agrees with McCallum, a former minister in his cabinet known for blunt talk.

Canada arrested the daughter of Huawei’s founder at the request of the US on December 1. Meng is wanted on fraud charges that she misled banks about the company’s business dealings in Iran.

McCallum did not invite major English-speaking media to his news conference in Markham, Ontario, a district he once represented and one with a large Chinese-Canadian constituency.

The Meng case has severely damaged Beijing’s relations with Ottawa. China arrested former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor on December 10 in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng, the chief financial officer of Huawei.

A Chinese court also sentenced a Canadian to death in a sudden retrial of a drug case, overturning a 15-year prison term handed down earlier.

China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said her government has “noted the relevant remarks by Ambassador McCallum” and reiterated its demand that Meng be released.

Huawei has close ties to China’s military and is considered one of the country’s most successful international enterprises, operating in the hi-tech sphere where China hopes to establish dominance.

Andrew MacDougall, a former spokesman for Canada’s previous conservative prime minister, did not buy McCallum’s excuse.

“McCallum’s comments weren’t a slip of the tongue. They were delivered — at length, and deliberately — to a specific audience,” MacDougall tweeted.

Sorry, no sale. The Liberals think you’re stupid. McCallum’s comments weren’t a slip of the tongue. They were delivered - at length, and deliberately - to a specific audience. https://t.co/rl1X7bKPtE — Andrew MacDougall (@AGMacDougall) January 24, 2019

Guy Saint-Jacques, a former Canadian ambassador to China, said McCallum’s statement does not represent the views of the government.

“When he met with the Chinese language media he ad-libbed. He should have shown more restraint,” he said. Saint-Jacques said the envoy should have known not to offer any comments about a legal issue.

“It undermines the principle that Canada is a country that is governed by the rule of law,” he said. “It makes the Chinese believe that this is all political so it’s just a matter for them to put more pressure on Canada.”

He called the remarks unfortunate but said it would be a mistake to replace McCallum because the process would take too much time and relations are at a critical point.

“With the tensions in the relationship right now the Chinese could sit on the request,” Saint-Jacques said. “Mr. McCallum should continue but I would expect he won’t be making public comments for a while.”