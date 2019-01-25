NewsWorldUnited States & Canada
image

US Politics

US Politics

Special counsel’s office: Trump associate Roger Stone arrested in Florida, charged with witness tampering, other crimes

  • Stone faces one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of making false statements and one count of witness tampering
PUBLISHED : Friday, 25 January, 2019, 7:45pm
UPDATED : Friday, 25 January, 2019, 7:49pm

Comments:  

Reuters
Reuters

Share

Related topics

US Politics United States Crime Donald Trump Trump-Russia collusion investigations

More on this story

Related Articles

Roger Stone, an ally of US President Donald Trump, has been arrested and charged with seven counts, according to a grand jury indictment that was made public by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office on Friday.

Stone, who was arrested in Florida on Friday after being indicted on Thursday, faces one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of making false statements and one count of witness tampering, according to the Special Counsel’s Office.

More to follow...

 

Most Popular

 

You may also like