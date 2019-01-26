Yielding to mounting pressure and growing disruption, US President Donald Trump and congressional leaders on Friday reached a short-term deal to reopen the government for three weeks while negotiations continue over the president’s demands for money to build his long-promised wall at the US-Mexico border.

Trump announced the agreement to break the 35-day impasse as intensifying delays at the nation’s airports and widespread disruptions brought new urgency to efforts to resolve the stand-off.

“I am very proud to announce today that we have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government,” he said from the Rose Garden.

After saying for weeks that he would not reopen the government without border wall money, Trump said he would soon sign a bill to reopen the government through February 15 without additional money for his signature campaign promise.

He said that a bipartisan committee of lawmakers would be formed to consider border spending before the new deadline.

“They are willing to put partisanship aside, I think, and put the security of the American people first,” Trump said. He asserted that “barrier or walls will be an important part of the solution.”

But he hinted that he was still considering taking unilateral action if efforts to come up with money for his wall fail. “I have a very powerful alternative, but I didn’t want to use it at this time,” he said.

The developments came as Senate leaders scrambled Friday in search of a short-term deal to end the partial government shutdown as major delays at airports around the country produced a heightened sense of urgency.

As the shutdown stretched into its 35th day on Friday, about 800,000 government workers missed another paycheck.

The impetus to reach a solution has clearly increased among lawmakers of both parties in recent days, as the mushrooming effects of the shutdown have become more apparent.

That included reports on Friday of significant delays at key airports in the northeast due to absences of unpaid air traffic controllers that could multiply around the country at other airports.

Federal officials temporarily restricted flights into and out of New York’s LaGuardia Airport, while travellers were grounded for extended periods in other cities, including Newark and Philadelphia.

The shutdown was also creating a strain on the Internal Revenue Service. At least 14,000 unpaid workers in the IRS division that includes tax processing and call centers did not show up for work this week despite orders to do so, according to two House aides.

Senator Tim Kaine, Democrat of Virginia, said on Friday that the airport delays in particular “ratchets up pressure tremendously” to reopen government, saying the developments could prove “very damaging to the American economy”.

Emerging from his office on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ignored questions from reporters about the airport issues. Speaking about the shutdown more broadly, he said there are “discussions about the way forward, and as soon as we have some news we’ll be happy to give it to you”.

After Trump spoke, he said that the Senate would hold a vote on Friday on Trump’s temporary spending bill.

Talks between McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer began on Thursday following the chamber’s failure to pass either of two competing bills to end the impasse. The focus now is on a short-term agreement to open closed government departments for about three weeks.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, who has traded pointed barbs with Trump in recent days, told reporters at the Capitol that she was not part of those deliberations.

“The discussions are on the Senate side,” Pelosi said. “We’re in touch with them. … We’ll see what happens today. One step at time.”

Pelosi said House Democrats were delaying on plans to unveil a border-security plan expected to match or exceed the US$5.7 billion Trump has put forward for a southern border wall – but one that focuses on other initiatives and does not include any of the wall funding Trump is seeking.

Pelosi said, “We want to see what’s happening on the Senate side.”

She later went on Twitter, writing that the “#TrumpShutdown has already pushed hundreds of thousands of Americans to the breaking point. Now it’s pushing our airspace to the breaking point too.”

“@realDonaldTrump, stop endangering the safety, security and well-being of our nation. Reopen government now!” Pelosi added.

FBI Director Christopher Wray denounced the partial government shutdown in a rare public statement, saying that he supports his workers and that they have been working in unfair conditions.

In a video posted on the FBI website, Wray said that the FBI is “now five weeks and two missed paychecks into this mess” and he knows that "100 percent” of employees “are feeling the financial strain.”

“Making some people stay home when they don’t want to, and making others show up without pay – it’s mind-boggling, it’s short-sighted, and it’s unfair,” he said. “It takes a lot to get me angry, but I'm about as angry as I've been in a long, long time.”

The Association of Flight Attendants also pointed to the airport delays in a bid to put pressure on lawmakers to reopen government.

“Do we have you attention, Congress?” Sara Nelson, the group’s president, said in a statement. “Open the government and then get back to the business of democracy to discuss whatever issue you so choose. This shutdown must end immediately. Our country’s economy is on the line.”

Senator Thom Tillis, Republican of North Carolina, said he was hopeful the Senate could vote on legislation either Friday or over the weekend on a short-term measure.

“We’re trying to figure out exactly what we can do that makes each side feel like there’s some good faith and then come up with a solution,” Tillis said.

In a television interview on Friday morning, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders insisted that Trump “isn’t hung up on the wall” but said that any border-security package would need to include wall funding.

Sanders later issued a statement saying that Trump had been briefed on “the ongoing delays at some airports” and that the White House is in regular contact with transport officials.