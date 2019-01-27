With slick sides and sharp angles, the USS Michael Monsoor and its sister ship Zumwalt cut a distinct silhouette along the waters of San Diego.

Unlike a nearby aircraft carrier whose radar juts into the air, the Monsoor’s composite material deckhouse is polygonal and covered with material that can absorb radar waves and increase the destroyer’s stealth.

Its “tumblehome” hull looks like something you’d see on a ship built before the first world war.

Make no mistake, the Monsoor guided-missile destroyer is one of the US Navy’s most technologically advanced ships.

But developing that technology was more difficult than expected, and its deployment has been complicated by a strategic pivot in the ship’s mission.

In the end, what was once intended to be a class of 32 destroyers will now be only three, at a per-ship cost of about US$4.4 billion, according to a December 2016 estimate by the Government Accountability Office, the most recent cost estimate available. Including development costs, that number balloons to US$8.2 billion, the GAO said.

The Michael Monsoor was commissioned on Saturday.

The third and final ship, the Lyndon B. Johnson, is scheduled for christening in late April.

The US Navy had planned to use the Zumwalt-class destroyers as replacements for its old Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, the first of which entered service in 1991.



The idea was to use the Zumwalt ships in near-shore waters to support ground troops – a mission that reflected the anticipation of fights against land and sea forces from countries such as North Korea or Iran, according to an October Congressional Research Service report.

Instead, the US Navy is refocused on planning for a more traditional mission: challenging the navies of competitors such as China and Russia.

For that reason, and issues with the ships’ advanced gun system, the Zumwalt destroyers last year were rebranded as ship-killers with surface-to-surface cruise missiles.

The technology on the Zumwalt-class destroyers has been promoted since the programme began in the early 1990s.

The 15,000-tonne ships’ use of automation means their crews are smaller; the Monsoor will have fewer than 150 sailors compared with the 300 or so needed on other destroyers or cruisers.

The advanced gun system on its deck was envisioned as a way to provide precision fire against land targets. The gun’s shells were to be rocket-propelled, guided by GPS and loaded by simply pressing a button.

The goal of a reduced radar, acoustic and infrared profile required some radical changes in design. The Monsoor’s bridge has more than a dozen windows, but 360-degree visibility is provided by monitors that show images from around the ship.

The ship’s bow slopes forward, rather than backward, a design intended to give the destroyer better stability when launching weapons, Smith said. The hull’s design allows the destroyer to slice through waves, which is intended to make less noise in the water and make for a smoother ride, some of its sailors say.

In July 2008, after the first two Zumwalt-class destroyers had already been procured, the US Navy said it wanted to stop ordering new Zumwalts and instead continue buying less-costly Arleigh Burke destroyers.

That reflects the service’s shift to prepare for “great power competition,” involving sophisticated naval forces from competitors such as Russia and China, according to the Congressional Research Service report.

Now ships would have to counter submarine attacks and anti-ship cruise missiles, but also would help ward off ballistic missiles.

With the reduced number of ships in the class, the cost of the gun system’s rocket-guided shells also jumped to at least US$800,000 apiece, which analysts said contributed to the change in the destroyers’ mission.

The US Navy chose to cancel purchase of those munitions, and new ammo for the guns has yet to be determined, though the service is “actively looking” for other rounds, Captain Scott Smith, commanding officer of the Monsoor, said.

One possibility – a “hyper-velocity” guided round that could accelerate to Mach 3 – was tested on a US Navy destroyer last year, according to US Naval Institute News.

So for now, the Zumwalt ships have guns but nothing to shoot from them.