The United States sees the European Union as its top priority in a global effort to convince allies not to buy Huawei Technologies equipment for next-generation mobile networks, a US State Department Official said on Tuesday.

Following meetings with the European Commission and the Belgian government in Brussels, US officials are set to take a message to France, Germany and other capitals that the world’s biggest telecommunications gear maker poses a security risk, said the official, who declined to be named.

“We are saying you need to be very, very cautious and we are urging folks not to rush ahead and sign contracts with untrusted suppliers from countries like China,” the official said in Brussels after meeting EU and Belgian counterparts.

The United States fears the equipment could be used by China for espionage – a concern that Huawei says is unfounded.

While Washington has already largely barred Huawei from supplying its government and contractors, it sees advanced European preparations for so-called fifth generation mobile networks as a security risk that could also endanger the United States.

“Going with an untrusted supplier like Huawei or ZTE will have all sorts of ramifications for your national security and … since we are military allies with almost all members of the European Union, on our national security as well,” the official said.

Reuters reported on January 30 that the European Commission, the EU executive, was considering proposals that would ban Huawei from 5G networks, but that work was at an early stage.

Underscoring the US talking points, the head of the Czech cyber watchdog on Tuesday predicted that Huawei and ZTE would be left out of more state tenders after the tax authority excluded them.

The tax office became the first Czech authority to prevent the Chinese groups from taking part in a tender after the cyber watchdog (NUKIB) issued a warning in December.

Asked whether there could be more cases of the Chinese firms being excluded from tenders, NUKIB director Dusan Navratil told newspaper Pravo: “Yes, we expect it will work like this.”

The Czech watchdog had warned network operators at the end of 2018 against using software or hardware made by the two Chinese firms, saying they might pose a threat.

NUKIB’s warning does not constitute an outright ban but requires 160 public and private operators of critical infrastructure to conduct an analysis of risks and act accordingly.

Navratil said NUKIB stood behind its warning, which he said was the result of the political-legal situation in China.

“We gathered a whole file of information, and when we looked at it, we found out there was nothing else to do but give a warning,” he said.

The Czech government is due to launch a tender for new-generation 5G networks, possibly later this year.