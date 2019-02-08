A bloody handprint and the responses of a cadaver-sniffing dog are being used by US prosecutors to build a case that Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying was killed in the flat of former University of Illinois student Brendt Christensen.

Federal prosecutors revealed evidence in a recent series of filings that they say will help prove Christensen kidnapped and killed Zhang in Urbana, Illinois, in 2017.

His trial begins April 1. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

In a filing Wednesday, prosecutors disclosed that the handprint was found in Christensen’s flat, though it’s unclear if they believe it’s Christensen’s or Zhang’s. Prosecutors also say a cadaver-sniffing dog detected traces of a dead body around the bathroom sink.

Christensen’s lawyers want the judge to bar much of that evidence. They argue the dog is unreliable because it wasn’t properly trained.

Prosecutors previously said Christensen tortured 26-year-old Zhang before killing her. Her body has never been found.

Christensen was arrested in June 2017, three weeks after Zhang disappeared.

