US President Donald Trump (right) listens to China's Vice-Premier Liu He (left) during a meeting to discuss trade issues on Thursday, January 31, 2019 in the Oval Office. Photo: Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS
Trade talks with China going ‘very well’, US president Donald Trump says, indicating willingness to push back March 1 deadline
- Officials on Tuesday resumed high-stakes negotiations aimed at ending a damaging tariff war
- Tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports are expected to rise to 25 per cent by March 1 if the two superpowers do not settle dispute
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese President Xi Jinping urged for a “mutually beneficial” trade deal in this week’s talks when he met US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Beijing on Friday, according to Xinhua. Photo: Xinhua
China applauds ‘positive’ Donald Trump tweet, hopes for US trade war deal ahead of Washington talks
- Opinion piece in major state media outlets is seen to be part of Beijing’s efforts to reassure its citizens that the tariff war with the United States will soon be over
- A Chinese delegation led by Vice-Premier Liu He is expected to leave on Tuesday for the American capital after last week’s trade talks in Beijing produced ‘progress’
