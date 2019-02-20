The slogan “5G is Now” is seen on cake served at a Huawei event to unveil the Balong 500" chip for 5G devices in Beijing on January 24. Photo: Bloomberg
Never mind Huawei: US is already winning the 5G race, Cisco report claims
- By 2022, 5G cellular networks will power as many as 9 per cent of mobile data connections across North America, Cisco says, compared with 4 per cent in Asia
Topic | 5G
The slogan “5G is Now” is seen on cake served at a Huawei event to unveil the Balong 500" chip for 5G devices in Beijing on January 24. Photo: Bloomberg
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hangs auspicious red flags on a lion dancing costume during the 2019 Lunar New Year festival in Auckland. Photo: Xinhua
New Zealand bans Huawei from 5G, China has message for New Zealand
- Uncertainty over bilateral ties has affected everything from flights to tourism, one of the largest drivers of the Kiwi economy
- PM Jacinda Ardern says the relationship is complex – can Beijing and Wellington kiss and make up?
Topic | New Zealand
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hangs auspicious red flags on a lion dancing costume during the 2019 Lunar New Year festival in Auckland. Photo: Xinhua