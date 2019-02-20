Channels

The slogan “5G is Now” is seen on cake served at a Huawei event to unveil the Balong 500" chip for 5G devices in Beijing on January 24. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Never mind Huawei: US is already winning the 5G race, Cisco report claims

  • By 2022, 5G cellular networks will power as many as 9 per cent of mobile data connections across North America, Cisco says, compared with 4 per cent in Asia
Topic |   5G
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: Wednesday, 20 Feb, 2019 5:51am

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hangs auspicious red flags on a lion dancing costume during the 2019 Lunar New Year festival in Auckland. Photo: Xinhua
Geopolitics

New Zealand bans Huawei from 5G, China has message for New Zealand

  • Uncertainty over bilateral ties has affected everything from flights to tourism, one of the largest drivers of the Kiwi economy
  • PM Jacinda Ardern says the relationship is complex – can Beijing and Wellington kiss and make up?
Topic |   New Zealand
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Updated: Tuesday, 19 Feb, 2019 12:11pm

