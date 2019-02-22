Channels

Liang Hua, left, Chairman of Huawei's board of directors, walks past Eric Li, right, president of Huawei Technologies Canada, as he leaves a media round table event in Toronto on Thursday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Huawei is expanding in Canada despite arrest of CFO Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver, says chairman Liang Hua

  • Huawei plans to expand its Canadian workforce by 20 per cent and increase research and development investment by 15 per cent this year, chairman Liang Hua said
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: Friday, 22 Feb, 2019 2:55am

Liang Hua, left, Chairman of Huawei's board of directors, walks past Eric Li, right, president of Huawei Technologies Canada, as he leaves a media round table event in Toronto on Thursday. Photo: AP
The slogan “5G is Now” is seen on cake served at a Huawei event to unveil the Balong 500" chip for 5G devices in Beijing on January 24. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Never mind Huawei: US is already winning the 5G race, Cisco report claims

  • By 2022, 5G cellular networks will power as many as 9 per cent of mobile data connections across North America, Cisco says, compared with 4 per cent in Asia
Topic |   5G
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: Wednesday, 20 Feb, 2019 5:52pm

The slogan "5G is Now" is seen on cake served at a Huawei event to unveil the Balong 500" chip for 5G devices in Beijing on January 24. Photo: Bloomberg
