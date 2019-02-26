Elon Musk is facing a new round of regulatory trouble for tweets about Tesla Inc. Photo: Xinhua
SEC wants Elon Musk held in contempt for tweeting about Tesla
- Stock market regulators ask judge to hold Musk in contempt for violating a settlement that required him to get Tesla approval for social media posts
- He breached that deal with a February 19 tweet that said Tesla would make about half a million cars in 2019, the agency claims
Topic | Tesla
