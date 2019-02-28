Channels

Carrie Feyerabend from the Confucius Institute of Chinese Opera at New York’s Binghamton University performs at the University at Buffalo in November 2018. Photo: Xinhua
United States & Canada

Chinese-funded Confucius Institutes on US college campuses must reform or be shut down, Senate report demands

  • The bipartisan report blasts Confucius Institutes at more than 100 US universities as too strictly controlled by China and a threat to academic freedom
Updated: Thursday, 28 Feb, 2019 7:46am

Carrie Feyerabend from the Confucius Institute of Chinese Opera at New York’s Binghamton University performs at the University at Buffalo in November 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China to ‘optimise’ spread of controversial Confucius Institutes

  • Organisation will also ‘strengthen work on the teaching of Chinese internationally’, government statement says
Updated: Sunday, 24 Feb, 2019 10:26pm

